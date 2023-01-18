Senior journalist’s qul held

The qul ceremony of renowned journalist, Patron-in-Chief of Fellowship of Journalists and founding member of Pakistan People’s Party Khalid Chaudhry was held at the residence of his younger brother and Sahir Associates CEO Sahir Rashid Chaudhry at Khayaban Amin Housing Scheme. A large number of political and business personalities including well-known journalists participated in the qul where participants paid tribute to Khalid Chaudhry for his journalistic and political services. At the qul ceremony, recitation of Holy Quran was done. Later, well-known religious scholar Allama Dr. Sarfraz Awan led a collective prayer. Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Imtiaz Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Pervaiz Bashir, Baba Najmi, MNA Rana Mubasher, Central Deputy Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party Munawwar Anjum, President of Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza, Mashaal Sahir, Ahmed Mujtaba, Balaj Sahir, senior journalist Khalid Farooqui, Faraz Farooqui and Fawad Basharat also participated.