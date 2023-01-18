Pakistan never experienced economic crises of such magnitude: Punjab CM

Punjab government took a milestone step under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as prohibition on doing private usury business has been implemented and the gazette notification of “The Punjab Prohibition of Interest Loans Act 2022” has been issued. CM Parvez Elahi stated that after the enforcement of law a ban has been imposed on doing private usury business across Punjab adding that no one can make any transaction with regard to private usury across the province. CM asserted that those found involved in doing private usury business will be brought in the stern grip of law adding that the one found involved in doing private usury business will be awarded ten years punishment along with Rs. 5 lac fine. After the enforcement of law the one receiving money from private usury in the past will now only return the real amount and will not have to pay additional amount as interest to the lender. CM informed that a case will be registered against the concerned person for demanding additional amount as an interest in addition to the real amount. Any citizen can visit a police station and can get an FIR registered against those doing usury business. CM highlighted that many houses will be saved from getting ruined after the enforcement of Prohibition of Interest Loans Act.

CM maintained that interest is a curse and it has been declared a war against Allah Almighty adding that with the enforcement of prohibition law with regard to doing private usury business is also a service to the religion of Islam. CM highlighted that by adhering to the injunctions of Allah Almighty and Holy Prophet (SAW) we have become successful adding that those indulging into usury business will be raised from their graves with dark faces. CM vowed that we are serving the religion with noble intentions and will do so in future as well.

A batch of under-training ASPs of the 49th specialized training program called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office where the CM spoke to them and answered their questions.

The CM noted that a better police attitude towards people would earn and enhance institutional respect at the grassroots. Human dignity should be honored in police stations, he suggested and maintained that no one could fire the ones who deliver and ensure good governance. Police officials are part of this society; the more you serve the people, the more respect you earn, he added. Along with hard work, prayers of the family members also help to get through the competitive exam, Parvez Elahi said. The CM stated that the police will be given drones and other modern equipment, including modern armored vehicles, to deal with the criminals. The use of force should be the last option, he spoke and indicated that the issues should be resolved through dialogue.

Pakistan has not experienced economic crises of such magnitude in the past. The government would complete the unfinished police reforms agenda if it came to power again, the CM added and maintained that registration of FIRs is a public right. Those failing to register FIRs would be liable to be punished. The condition of police in Sindh is bad while the police in KPK enjoy a good reputation, he declared.

Parvez Elahi apprised that a special force was being formed to deal with drugs in educational institutions. Similarly, reform would be introduced to transform jails into rehabilitation centres. Alongside this, education has been made free up to BA and rescue 1122 emergency service has been upgraded, he concluded.

Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, former principal secretary GM Sikandar, Secretary Information Saulut Saeed and police officers were also present. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gave a ten million rupees cheque to the delegations of Talagang district and tehsil bar associations who called on him at the CM Office. The CM observed that the people have been given their right by giving district status to Talagang. Talagang district is a part of the Rawalpindi division and will remain so, he added and stated that a district complex project was also being started in Talagang. I am an advocate of all deprived areas of Punjab including Talagang while district status would help to resolve problems at the grassroots, he concluded.

Hafiz Ammar Yasir praised Chief Minister Parvez Elahi as a benefactor to the people of Talagang and stated that they would always remember his generosity. The lawyers expressed their gratitude to the CM for elevating Multan Khurd to a tehsil. Sardar Taimur and Malik Muzaffar thanked the chief minister for fulfilling the needs of the people. Malik Mumtaz Haider emphasized the significance of the Talagang-Sargodha-Khushab road project worth Rs.3.5 billion for the community.

The delegations included TBA president Muhammad Usman, vice president Malik Ghulam Rasool, general secretary Syed Imran Shah, executive member Zulfikar Yaqub, former president Ejaz Bhatti, Kh. Aftab, Nasir Jamal, Kh. Nasir Aftab, Malik Ghulam Akbar, Malik Fateh Khan, Malik Awais, Malik Mumtaz Haider and Malik Asad Mahmood.

Raja Basharat and Mian Aslam Iqbal met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at CM office today in which matters pertaining to political situation and appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister came under detailed consultations. The committee meeting being headed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly was also discussed. CM while talking on the occasion stated that we proposed names of impartial personalities for the Caretaker Chief Minister while the opposition by proposing names of biased personalities have made a mockery of themselves. The opposition parties tried to make their politics flourish on proposing names of Caretaker Chief Minister. CM maintained that whatever the opposition parties desire and dream will never be fulfilled. CM hoped that the committee headed by the Speaker Punjab Assembly will reach to some positive conclusion with regard to the appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister. The committee comprising Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hashim Jawan Bakht will do negotiations with an open heart. CM outlined that we would strive to reach a consensus on the name of Caretaker Chief Minister as soon as possible. CM maintained that InshaAllah a Caretaker Chief Minister will be the one on whom no one can point a finger.