Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 19 January 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,850 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,480. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,200 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,300. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Karachi PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Islamabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Peshawar PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Quetta PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Sialkot PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Attock PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Gujranwala PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Jehlum PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Multan PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Bahawalpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Gujrat PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Nawabshah PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Chakwal PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Hyderabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Nowshehra PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Sargodha PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Faisalabad PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110 Mirpur PKR 184,850 PKR 2,110