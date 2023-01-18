KP governor dissolves provincial assembly on CM’s advice

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali acting on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan dissolved the provincial assembly on Wednesday morning.

The governor signed the summary on Wednesday and forwarded it to him by the chief minister on Tuesday night.

“I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under clause (1)of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, dissolve the provincial assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. Henceforth, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved,” the governor wrote in a letter sent to CM Mahmood and Leader of the Opposition of the outgoing assembly Akram Khan Durrani.

The letter further mentioned that in terms of Clause (4) of Article 224-A of the Constitution, “the incumbent chief minister Mahmod Khan shall continue to hold office to perform day-to-day affairs of the province till the appointment of the caretaker chief minister”.

It is important to note that unlike his Punjab counterpart, who didn’t sign CM Parvez Elahi’s advice, Governor Ghulam Ali moved swiftly and dissolved the provincial legislature.

“I have decided not to become part of the process leading to the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course,” Governor Baligh ur Rehman had said while refusing to sign the assembly dissolution summary.

Now that the KP governor has dissolved the assembly, the process has started for the appointment of a caretaker CM.