PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,378 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 1,378.54 points, a negative change of 3.47 percent, closing at 38,342.21 against 39,720.75 points the previous day. A total of 205,906,982 shares were traded during the day as compared to 105,542,468 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.710 billion against Rs 3.203 billion on the last trading day. As many as 340 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 34 of them recorded gains and 281 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 29,912,473 shares at Rs 2.07 per share, WorldCAll Telecom with 14,479,623 shares at Rs 1.10 per share, and Sui North Gas with 9,689,650 shares at Rs 35.33 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 196.00 per share price, closing at Rs 5,595.00, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with a Rs 104.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 439.92. Bhanero Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 76.80 per share closing at Rs 948.20, followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 69.00 decline to close at Rs 851.00.