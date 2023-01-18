Govt allocates Rs 362m to NDMA for FY 2022-23 as regular budget

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan said on Tuesday that Rs. 362.6 Million have been allocated to NDMA as a regular budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, whereas, an amount of Rs. 8 Billion has been allocated to NDMA for procurement in view of monsoon flood 2022.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, during question hour, he said that NDMA Annual Reports for the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 are already available on NDMA Website.

Furthermore, he said, NDMA Annual Report 2022 will be prepared and published after the conclusion of the year 2022.

Sharing the details of the objectives achieved by NDMA during the last 05 years, he said that from 2018 to 2021, NDMA has been managing multiple manmade and climate-induced disasters including heavy rains/snowfall, flash floods, hill torrents, glacial lake outburst floods, urban flooding, tropical cyclones and earthquakes in AJ&K, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan. In addition, NDMA was intimately involved in responding to two major national/international emergencies, locusts and COVID-19.