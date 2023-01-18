Daily Times

More than 45 speakers to take part at GTEL2023 forum

More than 45 male and female speakers from 30 countries will participate at the 2nd edition of the Global Trends in E-learning (GTEL2023) forum, scheduled to take place from January 23-25, which is organized by the Saudi Electronic University and includes eight different sessions, under the patronage of the Minister of Education, Youssef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, to discuss the future trends of education. The forum’s day one includes a session themed: “Towards Sustainable E-learning”, with the participation of Secretary General of the International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE) Torunn Gjelsvik; Director of the Regional Office of the Commonwealth Center for Educational Media in Asia (CEMCA) Basheerhamad Shadrach; CEO of Sparx Learning Dharminder Singh Sandhu, and Vice President of Ellucian Company in the Middle East and Africa Hanny El-Shazly. The second session, titled: “Academic Partnerships in E-Learning Environments”, will be held with the participation of CEO of the Online E-Learning Consortium Dr. Jennifer Mathes; Director of Ger Graus OBE Consulting Ltd Dr. Ger Graus OBE; Director of Global Education Services at JA Worldwide Dr. Stacie Fieth; Chief Innovation Officer in Science and Education at Colorado State University Dr. Becky Tinker, and CEO of Oxford Business Group Andrew Jeffreys.

