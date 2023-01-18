University of Lahore win Inter-Varsity Women’s Tennis Championship

LAHORE: The Inter-University Women’s Tennis Championship concluded at the GC University Lahore, with a thrilling final match, here on Tuesday. The University of Lahore emerged as the champions, securing first position and winning cash prize of Rs.30,000. The GC University Lahore secured second position with cash prize of Rs. 24,000, and the University of Punjab secured third position with cash prize of Rs.18,000. The tournament featured participation from 16 teams representing universities from across the country, and was a great showcase of talent and skill of women in tennis. The final match was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi as the chief guest. He distributed prizes among the winners and congratulated them on their achievements. He praised the hard work of GCU Director Sports Waseem Akhtar and his organising committee for putting the tournament together. He also talked about the immense talent the girls had in tennis and how the tournament provided an excellent opportunity for talented women from different universities to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. He emphasized that such events play a vital role in promoting women’s athletics and gender equality in the athletic arena.