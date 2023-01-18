12th Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament tees off tomorrow

KARACHI: Bank AL Habib’s 12th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2023 will tee off on Thursday (January 19) at Karachi Golf Club (KGC). The final round will be played on Sunday (January 22). More than hundred top golfers will compete in the professionals’ category for the most coveted four-day national trophy of the annual golf season. Last year, Waheed Baloch of KGC carded 278, 10 under par, to win the tournament in a playoff with Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad. Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi was declared as the second runner-up. Prior to this event, a two-day match for local KGC professionals, senior professionals and KGC caddies will be played on January 17 and 18, with the aim to support and develop professional golf at KGC. The total prize money of Rs 10 million includes Rs 7.95m for best performers in national professional category, aggregate Rs 1.4m for KGC professionals, caddies and senior pros, as well as appearance money of Rs 650,000. The appearance money will be distributed amongst the top five professionals and top three senior professionals, as per the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) current ranking. The lucky players achieving first hole-in-one will also be rewarded with a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Alto in national and local categories respectively.