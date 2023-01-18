Cunningness in resignation

Shrewdness in politics works only when the move does not appear to be such. The coalition government’s decision to denotify 35 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MNAs from the Election Commission of Pakistan after the PTI head hinted at returning to the National Assembly could backfire, potentially leading to early general elections. The resignations of 35 vociferous PTI MNAs were accepted “with immediate effect” by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a surprise and shock action. This is the second time the speaker has used his “pick-and-choose” power against PTI MNAs, despite the fact that the entire PTI has demanded that their resignations be accepted. Prior to this, on July 28, 2022, Raja Pervez Ashraf only accepted the resignations of 11 PTI legislators. This time, PTI’s response to the speaker’s “selective” approach is reserved; Fawad Chaudhry stated that while they were grateful for the resignations, “the posts of the NA opposition leader and the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee belong to the PTI” until “you accept 70 more resignations.” The speaker had previously stated that he was unable to accept the resignations as a group because each lawmaker needed to confirm their resignations separately.

The speaker’s action demonstrates that the government is concerned about Imran Khan’s admission into the National Assembly. Imran Khan had previously hinted at returning to the National Assembly to ask for a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Such a last-ditch action by the NA speaker would incite national election-like excitement. Two-thirds of the country will hold elections, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has already been dissolved and the Punjab Assembly has already done so. As a result, there will be an election-like situation throughout the country if the PTI resigns from the assemblies in Sindh and Balochistan and demands that the resignations of the remaining MNAs be accepted. The coalition administration should have prioritized political instability in the country over economic stability given the country’s worst economic issues, but it is adamant about siding with the opposition. Economic stability is ultimately impossible without political stability. Economic instability is frequently a result of political unrest, and this can have catastrophic effects on nations all over the world. For this reason, it is crucial that political parties put aside their immediate concerns and cooperate in order to find a remedy for the impending economic catastrophe in Pakistan. Additionally, the government ought to stop changing many of the indicators according to its policies. *