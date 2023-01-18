PDM tries to pick interim CM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held consultations with the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to finalize the name for caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab.

The prime minister in a telephonic conversation discussed the matter with former president Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan People’s Party, Muslim League (Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The prime minister also discussed with the leaders the current political situation of the country.

