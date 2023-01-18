Petition moved in IHC against dissolution of assemblies

A petition had been moved to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday challenging the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Petitioner Shaukat Rasheed had named chief secretaries of two provinces, establishment division, ministry of inter-provincial coordination, secretary of parliamentary affairs, and PTI as respondents in the case. The petition said that as per the constitution, an assembly had a five-year term and it was supposed to work for the welfare of the people. It was necessary to have solid grounds to dissolve the assembly and it couldn’t be done for the sake of personal wishes, it added. It further said no public referendum was conducted before dissolving the Punjab assembly and no any solid reason was mentioned in the summary. The petitioner prayed the court to set aside the decision regarding the dissolution of the assembly without any reason. He said that dissolving the assemblies was an act to disrespect the public mandate. Such decisions for political gains would cause a financial burden on the country’s economy, he said.