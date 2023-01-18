Court returns another fake accounts reference

An Accountability Court on Tuesday returned a fake bank accounts reference against Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed and others and asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file it before the relevant forum. The AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case lodged by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court stated that the fake accounts case didn’t fall under the jurisdiction of the NAB court after the amendments in the law. The court said that as per the reference, the private people purchased the plot worth Rs246 million through the ‘Benami’ company. The amount worth Rs173 million was paid through the fake account. The reference was less than the amount worth Rs500 million so it didn’t fall in the jurisdiction of the accountability court, it added. It may be mentioned that the reference had named Abdul Ghani Majeed, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Hanif, Abdullah Shah and others.