COMSATS rector calls for promoting women entrepreneurship

Caroline Cummings, Chief Executive of US based non-profit, Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network (RAIN) visited the Business Incubation Center facility at COMSATS University Islamabad on Tuesday to further cooperation on women entrepreneurship.

During the visit Ms. Cummings held one-on-one interactions with female students and faculty of COMSATS University Islamabad and discussed ways to promote women-led enterprises under a US-funded project for Pakistani women entrepreneurs.

As part of the program Ms. Cummings also delivered a talk on “Women-Led Entrepreneurship” and informed participants about the opportunities of securing funding from the US State Department under the aegis of the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan.

The delegates later called on Prof. Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector CUI, and briefed about their engagements in Pakistan. Prof. Afzal appreciated the efforts of RAIN and encouraged to take the program to remote campuses of Sahiwal, Vehari and Attock. He said that the female students in these campuses were quite enthusiastic about such activities.

Prof. Afzal also said that it was the need of the hour to encourage women to contribute towards the national economy through export focused business in local as well as foreign markets. Present in the meeting were Prof. Shamsul Qamar, Head, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Aqsa Khan, Project Director RAIN, Ehtisham Bokhari, Incharge BIC and Rashid Irfan, Manager Cubator.

COMSATS University Islamabad along with the US-based non-profit Regional Accelerator & Innovation Network had earlier secured a project worth 500,000 US Dollars for supporting Women-Led Startups in Pakistan.