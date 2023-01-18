Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 18 January 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120 Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120