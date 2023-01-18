Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, January 18, 2023


,

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 18 January 2023

Web Desk

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Submit a Comment