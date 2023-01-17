Alleged private videos of Babar Azam leaked online, fans react

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has been the centre of attention in the cricketing world due to his recent performances. While every athlete experiences ups and downs, the star batter is now making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Alleged private Videos, WhatsApp chats of Babar Azam leaked Online.

In what has been claimed as a ‘leak’, a few videos and WhatsApp chats, allegedly of the Pakistani cricketer, have surfaced online. The screenshots of the alleged chats and private videos have allegedly been ‘leaked,’ causing a social media frenzy, with some even claiming that Babar has been sexting with another Pakistani cricketer’s girlfriend.

As a result of a large number of videos, chats, and audio files purportedly of Babar that have been shared on social media, a number of fans have slammed the star batter. However, some have come to the captain of the Pakistan team’s defence.

A user on Instagram made a post, seemingly targeting Babar, with the caption: “Hope you get what you did. Can you not support a woman as a woman? Are you making noise because I am showing his true colours? The garbage will be revealed. He has to reap what he sowed. I will reveal the truth before committing suicide.”

Babar himself is yet to react to the controversy. On Monday night, however, he did take to Twitter to post a rather cryptic tweet.

Babar wrote: “Doesn’t take too much to be happy”, with a picture of himself.

It isn’t the first time that Babar Azam has found himself embroiled in this sort of controversy. In 2020, a woman claimed that the Pakistani cricketer had promised to marry him and got her pregnant.

“I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together,” the woman had said.

“He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” she added.

“Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and had promised me marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married,” she had further claimed.

Later, however, the woman dropped all her charges on the cricketer.

Be it Babar or the Pakistan Cricket Board, an official statement on the matter is yet to be made.