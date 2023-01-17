Daily Times

Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 17 January 2023

KARACHI – Today’s gold rates in Pakistan – 17 January 2023. The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,800 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,580.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs144,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 183,800 PKR 2,120

