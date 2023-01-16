Punjab CM inaugurates Saggian, Sharaqpur road project

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated Saggian road, Sharaqpur road project and laid the foundation stone of Shahdara multi level flyover project in Lahore on Monday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the construction, expansion project of Saggian road, Sharaqpur road and the foundation stone laying ceremony of the multi level flyover project in Shahdara, said that the Punjab government worked for the common man and added that countless projects were conspicuous in the province. This government started providing free solar pumps to Lahore. An underground blue line train would also be run from Data Sahib to the airport in Lahore, he informed. “We have worked for the common man while giving innumerable employment,” he said. The best machinery was being provided to treat cancer in every division and it would also be treated on the health card, the CM said. He mentioned that a lot of work had been done to serve the religion including setting up a Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University. The work of five years had been done in five months, he said.

The CM noted that Shahadara multi level flyover and Saggian road projects would benefit the people daily. Development projects worth 20 billion rupees had been started by this government in Lahore, he added and noted that Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hammad Azhar strived for these projects. The construction and expansion project of Saggian road, Sharaqpur road had cost 4.51 billion rupees, he informed. Four roads had been constructed, repaired and rehabilitated simultaneously with this state-of-the-art project, he said.

The CM said that a road had been constructed from Ravi Bridge to Phool Mandi Chowk and a road had been constructed from Phool Mandi Chowk to Lahore-Sheikhupura Road. A road had been constructed from Phool Mandi Chowk to Faizpur Interchange and another road was constructed from Phool Mandi Chowk to Begum Kot. The completion of this project would expand and ease the entry and exit routes, he said.

Parvez Elahi said that passengers and freight vehicles would benefit from this convenience daily as millions of residents of Faizpur, Phool Mandi, Sheikhupura, Shahdara, Begum Kot, Nain Sukh and other densely populated areas would benefit. The project would also save valuable time and fuel. There would be a reduction in noise, smog and environmental pollution, he asserted. The Shahdara multi level flyover project would cost 8.90 billion rupees, he said and added that project would be completed in 10 months on 27 kanal land. Millions of passengers travelling on the Lahore-Islamabad GT Road would be benefited from this project. Walkways, bridges, service roads and drainage would also be built, he said and added that 3, 3 lane flyover would be constructed for GT Road to Niazi Chowk while a two-lane flyover would be built from Kot Abdul Malik to Niazi Chowk.