Faculty of Engineering IIUI participates in Engineering Capstone Expo

Faculty of Engineering and Technology, International Islamic University’s team, under supervision of Engr. Javed Ahmed Khan Tipu, Incharge, ILO/Focal Person participated in the 3rd Engineering Capstone Expo-2023 held by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) at Pak-China Friendship Center, Islamabad. The Expo is a project of the Pakistan Development Committee (PDC) of the PEC, says a press release.

Engr. Dr Adnan Aslam Noon, Chairman Dept. of Mechanical Engineering, Engr, Muhammad Ibrahim and Engr Baber Khan Jadoon, (DECE) Participated as Supervisors of their projects along with their students. Engr. Haris Ahmed Khan also represented as the group leader of Engr. Javed Ahmed Khan Tipu Project. Prof. Dr. Khanzeb Jadoon DCE, FET, IIUI was nominated as Evaluator by PEC for Civil Engineering Projects in this EXPO.

Four, different Projects were displayed/ participated and received Certificates in this Expo International Islamic University

Dean FET, and ILO, FET appreciated the support of University administration for participation in event and PEC for such initiatives for the betterment of Engineers /Engineering Profession.