7.2m mobile phones, smart devices manufactured locally

Pakistan’s local mobile industry witnessed remarkable growth as the companies manufactured around 7.24 million mobile phones and smart devices during January-September 2022 and created 26.000 jobs opportunities for locals.

According to an annual report of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under the Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy, around 30 mobile manufacturers have been issued licenses to start local production of mobile devices. A mobile device manufacturing policy had been made to encourage local production and counter the security threat.

For the first time in the country’s history, the import volume of (Completely Built Unit) CBU phones in 2021 registered a decline as most of the local demand was catered through locally manufactured products. CBU imports dropped further amid a major shift towards locally manufactured mobile phones.

Mobile devices produced by these manufacturers have not only been sold in the country but also be exported to other competitive markets of the region and beyond