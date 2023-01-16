PSX closes at 39,720.7 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday, losing 602.70 points, a negative change of 1.49 percent, closing at 39,720.75 against 40,323.45 points the previous day.

A total of 105,542,468 shares were traded during the day as compared to 173,264,646 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 3.203 billion against Rs 4.628 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 314 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 65 of them recorded gains and 228 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 8,960,962 shares at Rs 1.14 per share, Hascol Petrol with 7,841,500 shares at Rs 6.58 per share, and Lotte Chemical with 7,656,818 shares at Rs 28.03 per share.

Shahtaj Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs5.90 per share price, closing at Rs 104.90, whereas the runner-up was Archroma Pak with a Rs 4.92 rise in its per share price to Rs 439.92.