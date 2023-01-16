Huma Qureshi expected to sue Anurag Kashyap

Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram Stories and playfully teased Amit Trivedi and Anurag Kashyap for stealing her song.

In response to Huma’s Stories, Anurag Kashyap replied, ‘Never released it.’

She shared a video clip from Anurag’s upcoming love drama named Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat and wrote, ‘I am suing Amit Trivedi and Anurag Kashyap.’ Anurag re-shared her Instagram Stories and wrote, ‘Hahaha and never releasing it.’

It is pertinent to mention that Anurag Kashyap gave Huma Qureshi her first break in the Bollywood film industry. She was seen in Gangs of Wasseypur and nailed her role in the movie.

Talking about Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, Kashyap said, “It’s a true labour of love with some amazing young actors, great energy, great music by Amit Trivedi with the help of some amazing collaborators like my DP Sylvester and my PD Shazia plus everyone else.”

“It’s my going back to my constant exploration of relationships vis a vis the generation which actually defines us and is our future. It’s about love and all kinds of prejudices that plagues it. I feel great to move to the next phase of my life with this film,” he added.