Tetra Pak supports Islamabad United as nutrition partner for fifth year

LAHORE: Tetra Pak Pakistan announced the renewal of their partnership with Islamabad United as its official nutrition partner during the upcoming season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to kick off on February 13. The agreement was signed during a special ceremony hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here the other day. Since 2019, Tetra Pak has remained the official nutrition partner of Islamabad United for PSL making it the fifth time this year for this continued partnership. The ceremony was attended by top officials from both sides. Through this collaboration, Tetra Pak aims to raise awareness about the nutritional benefits of consuming safe and healthy packaged milk and its importance to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. While commenting on this partnership, Awais Bin Nasim, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Pakistan said, “Safe and healthy milk is the most ideal form of nourishment especially to regain lost energy after a vigorous activity or exercise. Our collaboration with Islamabad United increases awareness about the importance of safe and healthy milk consumption in our lives.”

Ali Naqvi, the Owner of Islamabad United, said: “As always, we are excited to have Tetra Pak on board as valued partners of the team, in our 5th year of the partnership they are an integral part of the ISLU family. Tetra Pak’s focus on nutrition and health is an important cornerstone of sports development in communities. We hope to build on this partnership for the benefit of aspiring young athletes in Pakistan.” Safe and healthy packaged milk is indeed important for the nutritional development of athletes, but for us as important is its role in the society at large.”