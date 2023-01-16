Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 16 January 2023

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120 Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120