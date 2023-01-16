Daily Times

Monday, January 16, 2023


Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 16 January 2023

Web Desk

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,120

 

