PTI MNA from Peshawar joins JUI-F

The PTI MNA from Peshawar Nasir Musazai finally jumped ship on Sunday to join Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). Musazai, who was elected Member of the National Assembly from NA-29 (Peshawar -III) constituency on a PTI ticket in the 2018 general elections, officially joined the JUI-F at a workers convention held in Peshawar today, where he announced his decision in the presence of PDM chief Fazlur Rehman.

Earlier this week, Musazai had confirmed that he has accepted the invitation of JUI-F and would formally join the party within the next few days.

On Monday, he told reporters that he had joined PTI in 2018 and was impressed by the slogans of bringing change and improvement in the public sector entities.

However, during the four years’ rule, the party miserably failed in taking a single step towards the achievement of the goals rather it played havoc with constitutional institutions like the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the establishment and others, he said.

The MNA said that the PTI leadership turned the popular slogan of change into a slogan of destruction.

He said that he was impressed by that slogan but now his political goals would not be achieved through PTI so there was no need to remain in the party.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told the workers’ convention that political change has taken place in the province and JUI-F is the centre of attention of the people. He said the coalition government led by PML-N is actively working to make the country a true Islamic and welfare state.