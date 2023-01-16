Khaifi Khalil breaks silence over relationship

Kaifi Khalil’s pictures with a girl have been circulating across the internet and netizens were spreading rumours about his relationship with her.

To stop all the rumours stuff Kaifi Khalil took to social media Instagram and cleared it by sharing a story which reads: “She is my dearest sister.”

“I used to tie him rakhi on Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi is a symbol to honour the bond that exists between a brother and sister).” She showered love and prayers for her brother, “It gives me utter pleasure and joy to see him prosper. I wish him all the success and happiness in whatever comes his way”, she added.

Concluding the note, she requested the public to not spread false news:”It’s a request to please refrain from circulating fabricated stories.”

If we look at the Instagram profile of the singer, he earlier had shared three gallery pictures with his sister. He captioned the post: “Sisters are for sharing laughter and wiping tears.”