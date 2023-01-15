Spain register first win after dominant performance against Wales

ROURKELA: Spain managed a convincing 5-1 win over Wales to get off the mark in a Pool D World Cup encounter here at the Birsa Munda International Stadium on Sunday. The three points and the margin of victory will give the Iberian nation a big lift in its hopes of progression into the knockouts. Wales’ final quarter flourish gave the nation a maiden men’s World Cup goal. Spain dominated possession but wasn’t able to manufacture clear-cut chances inside the Welsh circle. Skipper Marc Miralles made a blistering run from deep inside his own half down the left side before firing a shot on goal which was thwarted by Toby Reynolds-Cotterill. The breakthrough came in the second quarter when Marc Recasens played an overhead pass to find Marc Reyne inside the circle. The forward was inexplicably not closed down by Gareth Furlong, which allowed Reyne to bring it down, turn and power a shot past Reynolds-Cotterill. Spain kept on the pressure, and six minutes later, Alvaro Iglesias added a second when he was fed from the right by Cesar Curiel. Iglesias dribbled past the defenders with his close control before slotting in the finish. The Redsticks could have added a third from a penalty stroke before half-time, but Miralles skied his effort. Miralles made amends immediately from the restart when he fired his drag flick to the left of Reynolds-Cotterill. In the 39th minute, Reyne Clapes robbed the ball just outside the Welsh circle with a tackle and set up Reyne, who guided the ball into the net for his second. In the final quarter, James Carson created history for Wales by scoring when he capitalised on a rare defensive error from Pau Cunill. The miscue from Cunill allowed Carson to run into the circle and fire in a pass, which took a big deflection off Pepe Cunill to squirm into the goal. Miralles rounded off the scoring when he evaded two Welsh defenders to penetrate the circle before rifling a finish into the roof of the net.