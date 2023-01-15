Akhlaq stars in Apollo Club’s win in 20-K Cup

LAHORE: A superb batting by Muhammad Akhlaq steered Apollo Club to a 15-run triumph over Valencia Gymkhana Club in the 21st match of the 20-K Cup T20 Cricket Tournament at Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Ground here on Sunday. The tournament, which is a regular annual event, aims at reviving and promoting cricket at club level. It is being played in the memory of Col Fateh Sher Khan and its sole sponsor is Nabeel Ahmad, who is a former Pakistani cricketer now based in America. Apollo Club started their innings strongly and succeeded in posting a huge total of 195 runs, losing just four wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Both the openers — Muhammad Akhlaq and Hashim Ibrahim — batted with authority and scored 44 runs for the first-wicket. Muhammad Ishfaq provided the first breakthrough to Valencia Gymkhana when he sent packing Hashim Ibrahim on 16 runs.

After that, player of the match Muhammad Akhlaq and Rehan Nadeem stitched the significant 94-run second-wicket partnership before Akhlaq lost his wicket at individual score of 83 runs off 44 balls that included five boundaries and seven sixes. Reyan Nadeem was the next, who was sent back to the pavilion when he was playing at 43. He played 40 balls and hit one four and three sixes. Abyaz Rizvi was also a key contributor from Apollo Club as he smashed 18-ball 35 runs with the help of one four and three sixes. No other batsman of Apollo Club could cross the double figures. For Valencia Gymkhana, Azhar Ali, Muhammad Ishfaq, M Abbas and Ismael Muhammad got one wicket apiece.

Valencia Gymkhana Club though replied well and tried their best to win the match, yet they couldn’t finish the game well, thus losing the encounter by 15 runs. Test batsman Abid Ali played the scintillating knock of 47 runs off 31 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes while Farhan Yousaf struck 20-ball 36, hitting six fours. The other notable scorers from Valencia Gymkhana were former Test cricketer Azhar Ali wo made 21 off 14 balls, Hassan Hameed made 17 off 17 balls and Ali Dilshad made 16 off 6 balls. From Apollo Club, Muhammad Rameez tookd three scalps for 46 runs. Umair Butt, Asad Rafiq and Nisar Ahmad claimed two wickets each. M Akhlaq was declared player of the match.