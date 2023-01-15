Rs150m being spent to advance ‘National Minerals Data Centre’ project

The government has allocated funds amounting to Rs 150.560 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) to advance an ongoing project of establishing a modern National Minerals Data Centre (NDMC). The project, initiated last year, is aimed at compiling data of available minerals for the facilitation of investors and future projects planning in the country. The two-year project is being jointly carried out by the Petroleum and Planning Divisions in consultation with all Provincial Mines & Minerals Departments including that of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the Geological Survey of Pakistan. “Pakistan has world-class minerals’ resource potential but contribution in the national GDP is 1pc which is considerably below the global average of 2-8% of GDP primarily due to non-availability of integrated geological, regulatory and other relevant data that is the basic requirement for investment facilitation and projects’ planning,” according to an official document available with APP.