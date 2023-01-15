FGEHA to start construction work for water supply in sectors G-13, G-14

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) was all set to start construction of the missing link of the main water supply line from the Shah Allah Ditta reservoir for a sustainable water supply system in sectors G-13 and G-14. “The authority has already approved a PC-I to complete a missing link of the main water conduction line from Shah Allah Ditta Reservoir to provide a permanent water supply system in sectors,” sources in the FGEHA told APP. They said that the main water line is about 14 km long, with a major portion of it already laid out by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). The PC-I for the two km-long missing links had been approved by FGEHA. The sources said the project would be completed in a year on a priority basis as those regions lacked 2.5 MGD of water, and the authority was planning to use the line to get an additional 1 MGD of water from Khanpur Dam.