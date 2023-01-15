Punjab CM approves construction of Multan-Vehari dual road project

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Sunday approved the construction of Multan-Vehari dual road project while presiding over 12th Public-Private Partnership & Monitoring Board meeting.

The CM apprised that in the first phase 39 km long dual road would be constructed from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur, adding that dual road from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur would be constructed under public-private partnership.

He said that dual road from Multan to Tibba Sultanpur would be constructed in one year, maintaining that 47 km long dual road from Tibba Sultanpur to Vehari would be constructed in the second phase.

Communication & Works (C&W) department would construct dual road from Tibba Sultanpur to Vehari.

Approval was also granted for the construction of Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha dual road construction project during the meeting.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha dual road would be completed in two phases under public-private partnership, saying that in the first phase Faisalabad to Chiniot dual road project would be completed.

Approval was granted about a review of environmental and social management system during the meeting.

The decisions being taken during 11th Public-Private Partnership and Monitoring Board meeting were endorsed during the meeting.

Chief Secretary Abdullah Sumbal, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of P&D,Finance, Law, Housing, C&W departments, Member P&D, CEO Public-Private Partnership Authority and concerned officials attended the meeting. DG Rawalpindi Development Authority(RDA) attended the meeting via video link.

CCPO promises full security to polio teams: “Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said on Sunday that anti-polio campaign supervisors, health workers and teams would be provided complete security.

The first seven-day special polio eradication campaign of the current year would start from Monday, Jan 16. More than 1,200 police officers and officials have been deployed for security of 6,360 polio workers, he added.

The CCPO said that anti-polio teams in 169 union councils of the city had been provided comprehensive security. According to a spokesperson for the Lahore Police, security cover had been provided to the polio workers in 37 union councils of the City Division, 17 of Civil Lines, 33 of Model Town, 23 of Sadar, 19 of Iqbal Town and 40 union councils of the Cantt Division. The CCPO Lahore said 498 motorcycles, 83 vehicles of the police stations had been doing effective patrolling in the polio campaign areas.

The CCPO said ‘Polio Emergency Desks’ had been set up in all police divisional offices for quick response and awareness in any emergency situation.