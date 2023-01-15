AJK President leaves for three-nation visit

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry left for Istanbul on Sunday morning on a two-week visit to Turkey, United Kingdom and Belgium. During his visit, the AJK President is scheduled to address the European and British Parliament to apprise parliamentarians of the latest situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry would also address think tanks and media in addition to his meetings with important political and government officials of Turkey. Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci called on President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Sunday morning. On this occasion, they discussed matters of mutual interests including those related to the President’s visit to Istanbul.