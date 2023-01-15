Averting crisis

The political crisis in the country is getting worse day by day since the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly will be dissolved soon following the Punjab Assembly, which has brought the political crisis to a whole new level. The collapse of the assemblies of two provinces, which together make up nearly two-thirds of the entire country, just months before the next general elections, demonstrates that politicians, particularly the government partners, have acted unwisely at a time when political stability is a necessary national requirement to continue the process of economic recovery.

The elections for the two provincial assemblies should be held following the law since this would help to prevent future political upheaval. The federal administration, led by coalition partners, had multiple opportunities to avert the political crisis by holding talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, but it persisted in asking the Tehreek-i-Insaf leader to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They believed it to be an unimaginable action that the Punjab government’s ruling coalition would oppose, but Mr Khan moved forward with the untested methods.

During this time, the high courts were frequently called upon to hear and rule on political conflicts. However, the procedure for dissolving the two provinces’ assemblies has now reached its conclusion. But the coalition government may raise a lot of unnecessary questions, aimed at delaying the elections, as the Tehreek-i-Insaf chief’s goal is to push the government to hold early elections.

For this, he let the provincial assemblies go. Now, the government is constitutionally bound to organise elections for the dissolved assemblies within three months. If the National Assembly intends to complete its terms, let it be, but the wise choice is to hold elections across Pakistan in one go. The government may try to delay the elections, seeking a shortage of army, rangers, and police personnel to maintain law and order during election-related duties. The excuse may have some salt given the increasing activities of terrorist organizations, such as the BLA and the TTP, across Pakistan.

The government, especially the Election Commission of Pakistan, must go ahead with the elections in Punjab and KP and must snub the calls to postpone the election. At the end of the day, elections are the real solution to removing political uncertainty and allowing the country to progress toward political and economic stability. Only political leadership in conjunction with state institutions can move the country forward. *