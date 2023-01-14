PML-N, ANP welcome likely dissolution of KP assembly

Provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan has welcomed the likely dissolution of KP Assembly and said that the people of the province would get freedom from the “champions of change”.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the people of the province would get rid of the PTI government, which had spent the whole last day in begging before the Opposition for moving a no-confidence motion. But, we have made it clear on them that we will not tolerate the thieves of the public mandate anymore and today is the day of liberation from them, he expressed.

Aimal Wali said that after losing power, the PTI leaders would know about their real position, saying that the vacation of stay order in BRT case, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and other scams were sufficient for taking them to their logical end.

Aimal Wali Khan alleged that for the last two decades, PTI had been using the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its leader Imran Khan.

He said that during the period from 2008-13, they have had cleared all circular debts of the province while loans were restricted at Rs.97 billion. He said that during the PTI governments, foreign debts had crossed the figure of 987 billion rupees and after next two months, the province would even have no resources to pay the salaries to its employees.

PMLN welcoming dissolution of KP Assembly: Provincial Spokesman of PMLN and MPA Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday said they welcome the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

In a statement issued here, he said that in a ten-year government, the PTI has bankrupted and indebted the province for one thousand billion rupees.

He said that the PTI has left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a flour crisis.

He said that the 10-year tenure of PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the worst example of corruption.

Ikhtiar Wali said that the ruling party will not win even ten seats in the next general elections. If there is accountability before the election, PTI will not even get a candidate, he said.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took government flour, wheat, drug and health card medals with him.

The preparation of PML-N is complete and it will carry out a clean sweep under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, said Ikhtiar Wali.