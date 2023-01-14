Punjab CM says he duly fulfilled promise made with Imran Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a meeting at CM office in which legal and constitutional aspects were reviewed after giving advice on the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The name of caretaker chief minister was also reviewed during the meeting, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM stated that he duly fulfilled the promise which was made with Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

CM underscored that he performed his duties according to the law and the Constitution. He apprised that the caretaker set up would be constituted according to the Constitution and with due consultation after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmmod-ur- Rasheed, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Provincial Advisor Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA Yousaf Badozai, Akbar Khan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak attended the consultative meeting.

CM Elahi chairs cabinet session: Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Saturday chaired a cabinet session to deliberate on 11-point agenda.

The agenda includes the purchase of new aircraft, appointment of Punjab Safe City Authority Managing Director (MD), 225 recruitments in food department, and others.

Sources said that the session would also grant Mianwali the status of division, approve funds for the Supreme Court Bar Association and Sheikhupura Bar Association, and appointment of the vice-chancellor of Faisalabad’s University of Agriculture.

CM condemns terrorist attacks on Jhangi Police check post: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Jhangi police check- post in the area of Wahova.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the CM paid tributes to the sacrifice of martyred Mazhar Abbas incharge police check-post and citizen Abdul Basit.

The chief minister took notice of the sorrowful incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in this regard. He directed to bring the miscreant elements in the stern grip of law found responsible for committing a terrorist attack on the police check-post at the earliest.

CM directed that all essential resources should be utilised to bring the accused in the court of law. He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel Muhammad Ramzan. He paid homage to the sacrifice of the martyrs and stated that all our sympathies rest with the families of the martyrs. CM vowed to stand with the bereaved families in the hour of grief and expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyrs.

CM condemns terrorist attack on Peshawar police station: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemned terrorists attack on the Peshawar police station and paid tributes to the great sacrifice of martyred DSP Sardar Hussain along with police personnel Irshad and Jahanzeb.

The Chief Minister while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the families of the martyrs stated that all our sympathies are with the heirs of the martyred.

The Chief Minister lauded that the martyred DSP and other personnel by sacrificing their precious lives failed nefarious designs of the terrorists.

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the martyrs sacrificed their precious lives during performing their duties.

The Chief Minister paid homage to the great sacrifices laid down by the martyrs and stated that immortal sacrifices of the martyrs would not be wasted.

CM hails sister-state relationship between Punjab and state California: During the exemplary tenure of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Punjab and American State California became a “sister province.”

Owing to the personal efforts of CM Parvez Elahi an agreement took place to declare Punjab and American State California a “sister province.”

The signing ceremony of “sister state relationship” between Punjab and California was held in California, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

Chairman Planning & Development Board Wasif Khursheed represented the Punjab government. The Pakistan’s Ambassador in America Masood Khan, Head of Appropriations Committee of California Legislative Assembly Mr. Chris R. Holden, American officials and prominent personalities participated in the ceremony. The MOU between Punjab and California will come into effect till 2026.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi while welcoming the agreement stated that declaring Punjab and California a “sister state” ushers a significant progress, saying that the agreement would enhance economic, trade and business relationships between Punjab and California.

CM apprised that bilateral trade and investment would increase between Punjab and American State California, adding that bilateral relations in education, health, information technology, environment and cultural sectors would be promoted. He highlighted that this agreement would further strengthen bilateral relationship between Punjab and California, saying that bilateral trade would enhance between Punjab and California by developing a “sister state Relationship.”

CM informed that educational, environmental and cultural contacts would be promoted between the two sister states, adding that economic, social and cultural relations would enhance among the masses of the two sister states. He underscored that the MOU would enable to ascertain matters of mutual interest and public-private partnership between Punjab and California would increase.