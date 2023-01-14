KP govt releases Rs 150m for development schemes

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has won the hearts of the people of the backward district of Tank by releasing Rs 150 million for development projects in the area despite economic woes.

“Given the financial crisis, we all were worried about the fate of ongoing development schemes in the district, but the KP government was gracious enough to generously provide the required funds, enabling the district administration to ensure timely completion of those projects,” Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak told the media. He said the district administration took great pains to provide relief to people and provide them with improved facilities and in this regard, he vowed no hurdle would be tolerated.

The DC said the entire administration stood committed to translating the vision of the provincial government into a reality which was the district administration successfully tackled the decades-old encroachment issue which had been a bottleneck, demolishing illegal structures including shops, plazas, electric and PTCL poles during various anti-encroachment drives in the city.

He said an effective monitoring mechanism had been put in place to ensure quality work and transparently utilize the funds on various segments of the projects which would lead to the development and prosperity of the district.

These schemes included the construction of the Tank main road and work on the project successfully moving ahead, it would be completed at a cost of about Rs 72.553 million and the people would have advanced traveling facilities upon its completion, he added.

Similarly, he said solar lights would also be installed at the main places of the Tank and the project would be carried out at a cost of Rs 6 million.

The DC added it had been a long-standing demand of the city’s people for the installation of LED lights at key points in order to prevent possible robbery attempts due to darkness in the streets.

Separately, Rs 3 million would be spent on the installation of street lights at Tang baar city. He said Rs 2 million were required for the installation of signboards in the main bazaar, adding, the rehabilitation and renovation of the Tehsil building and other related government offices would also be carried out, costing Rs 15 million.

Meanwhile, the residents have lauded the district administration and provincial government for taking practical measures for their welfare, saying, the past dispensations only paid lip service to people by making hollow claims.