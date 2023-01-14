Continued house detention of Mirwaiz denounced

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar has strongly condemned the continued house arrest of its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the Anjuman said that the Mirwaiz had been constantly remained under illegal and arbitrary house detention for the past three and a half years due to which he had not been able to fulfill his religious and political obligations.

It said that during this period, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had not been allowed to offer Juma prayers for 177 consecutive weeks and this behavior of the authorities was tantamount to interfering in his religious affairs. It also deplored that the authorities are unmoved despite the repeated calls by the Anjuman and people from all walks of life to release the Mirwaiz.

The Anjuman reiterated its demand to the authorities to set its chief free so that he can perform his religious, political and social obligations. It is to mention here that Mirwaiz has been under continued house arrest since August 05, 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Hurriyat Front, a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar, also condemned the occupation authorities for keeping Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under continued house arrest and preventing him from offering Juma prayers. It said India has usurped all the basic rights of the people of the occupied territory and the matter requires immediate attention of the world community.

IIOJK: APHC expresses serious concern over plight of Kashmiri detainees: All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar and Yaseen Attai in their separate statements in Srinagar deplored that India is victimizing the Kashmiris for challenging its illegal hold on their homeland. They said over 4,000 Kashmiris including APHC leaders and activists have been put in jails for their political beliefs. The APHC leaders said the Kashmiri prisoners are denied all basic amenities including proper medical care and hygienic food in the jails.

They appealed to the world human rights organizations to come forward in a big way and play their role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees.