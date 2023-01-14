Thousands of Tunisians rally against president on revolution anniversary

Protesters pushed through police barricades as they demonstrated against Tunisian President Kais Saied’s seizure of near total power in central Tunis on Saturday, the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy. The opposition remains divided in its quest to push Saied from office and Saturday’s protests are split among several different groups that police said should demonstrate in separate, specified areas. However, protesters said they planned to defy the police instructions and march towards the central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the traditional site of rallies, and they pushed through barricades, a Reuters reporter there said.

“We were on Bourguiba in January 2011 when Saied was not present… today he is closing Bourguiba to us. We will reach it whatever the price,” said Chaima Issa, an activist who took part in the 2011 revolution. Hundreds of protesters were present in just one of the locations where Reuters was present. A large police presence was visible outside the Interior Ministry building on Habib Bouguiba Avenue, along with water cannon.

Saied shut down the elected parliament in 2021 and began to reshape the political system, but low turnout for December’s election of a new, mostly powerless, legislature revealed little public appetite for his changes.