Blind justice

Justice is impersonal and blind. This saying is accurate everywhere, but not always in Pakistan, particularly in the case of activist Nazim Jokhio’s murder, which had a nasty but foreseen resolution in which the powerful assassin and his four minions were allowed to walk free. As a result of Malir’s District and Sessions’ Court accepting the out-of-court settlement between the accused and the victim’s legal heirs on Thursday, Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Owais and his four servants were declared innocent in the case. Because of the seriousness of the crime committed by the MPA in question, who was accused of killing 26-year-old Jokhio by torture on November 2, 2021, at his home in Malir, the story made headlines for months.

The issue is not with the ruling, as the honourable judge gave the judgement in accordance with the law. The issue is with the statute, which allows a criminal to “purchase” his way out of a court settlement. On the applications submitted by the victim’s legal heirs requesting to accept their out-of-court settlement in the murder and kidnapping case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Faraz Ahmed Chandio let the MPA and his subordinates go free.

MPA Jam Owais was released from the Malir district prison within an hour of the verdict being announced. Jokhio, a young activist, was murdered for protesting houbara bustard hunting in the area and filming the MPs’ Arab guests while hunting in his hamlet. The MPA’s involvement raised the profile of the case, but before the trial could officially begin after the accusers were indicted, the victim’s legal heirs-widow Shireen Jokhio, mother Jamiat, and older brother Afzal Jokhio-filed separate pleas supported by personal affidavits, declaring that they had pardoned MPA Owais and other accusers in the name of Almighty “without accepting blood money.”

Because the poor family lacks the means and the support to withstand the pressure from the powerful outlaws, they have the right to forgive the offender. In this instance, the state ought to have taken the initiative and supported the victim in order to prosecute the murderers. Surprisingly, the court also denied the National Commission for Human Rights application to allow its counsel, Jibran Nasir, to assist the prosecution in the trial. The case demonstrates that anyone powerful, wealthy, or incredibly corrupt is allowed to roam the country. Furthermore, this demonstrates that there is no law in Pakistan for the privileged, as they may write whatever laws they want. *