Divorce, marriage and social scrutiny: Mansha Pasha shares all

Marriage is a sacred union between two people who want to spend the rest of their lives together. Sounds quite simple on the surface, doesn’t it? However, we all know that if a partnership is even the slightest bit open to the public, it is on vulnerable ground where criticism and unwanted commentary is inevitable. While everyone has their own opinion on marriage, celebrities usually bare the brunt of ruthless regard when it comes to their relationships displayed to the public. Speaking on the topic that’s often a buzzword in Pakistan, twice-married Mansha Pasha opened up about her views on marriage, her previous divorce, and how celebrities are affected by the opinions of others when being in a highly public relationship in conversation with Momina Sibtain on Momina’s Mixed Plate season 3 powered by Insignia.

When Sibtain asked Pasha about her divorce and how it was different from her current marriage, the actress stated, “Yes I was married before but I don’t speak much about it. He was from the industry but probably more behind the camera. I mean, I think a lot of people have a feeling that if their marriage doesn’t work, life just becomes about that. However, you can never actually give a blanket statement regarding marriage. It’s just about the people in it and what they make of it. And quite frankly it’s different, it’s not the same so I can’t really compare.”

This led Momina Sibtain to ask a more pertinent question about the mental health effects of being divorced and how one deals with it. The host stated, “In our society people… not amongst the masses… but in our society people have the courage to walk out. Women have more stability and surety to take that step to walk out and be ok with it. What was that time like for you? That trauma of actually going through a divorce? Because it’s not easy, regardless of whether it’s a short-term marriage or long-term marriage.”

Mansha Pasha then assures that it’s never anyone’s first intention to call it quits but it’s essential for people to think things through before actually going ahead with the process of marriage. “Divorce is definitely the last resort. I think sometimes people go into marriage with not a very clear idea of who they’re marrying. Sometimes there’s so much external pressure that you feel you should and you’re not looking at whether you’re two people who can create an entire life together. Nobody gets married to leave or for the situation not to work out,” Pasha voiced.

Momina then asked Mansha about celebrity’s “dirty laundry” being aired on social media, particularly in 2022. She asked Mansha exactly what her take on celebrity marriages is and whether she thinks that they fall apart because they are under a microscope.

Mansha then proceeded to share her honest opinion about the pressures that celebrities feel from fans and the public to be together. “People often get married because they look good together, especially actors. If you’re paired together in a drama serial and you’re single, people start telling you that your couple looks good and your social media is filled with fan edits calling you ‘couple goals’ and more,” she said. “I think that puts the idea in their mind. Actors are generally people pleasers so they get convinced and get carried away with the perception of others without seeing if they actually get along together.”

This episode of Momina’s Mixed Plate was certainly among the scintillating ones and we can’t wait to hear more views on a multitude of topics that would otherwise be brushed under the rug.