Sarah Khan and Alyana’s new pictures have netizens in awe

Showbiz A-lister and doting mommy of Alyana Falak, Sarah Khan has once again left netizens in awe with her recent viral pictures.

Khan treated her 10 million Insta fam with some adorable glimpses of herself cuddling with baby Alyana. She added a single tiny heart sticker in the caption of the three-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application.

The love-filled snaps see the two having some quality time at home amid the busy shooting schedules of the ‘Tumhare Hain’ actor. She protectively held her baby close while lying on the furry rug on the floor.

Alyana can also be seen in a playful mood while spending time with mommy.

The viral picture post received love from her millions of followers on the social platform, in the form of likes and heartwarming wishes for the mother-daughter duo.

To note, the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021. Both Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir with massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their toddler.