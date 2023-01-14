Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne and Saba Azad cheer for his sons as they perform on stage

Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, sons of actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, recently performed on stage as their parents cheered for them. Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali posted several pictures with Hridaan, Sussanne, Zayed Khan and Rhea Chakraborty among others. The event was also attended by Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni and Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, his ex-wife Adhuna and their daughter Akira were also part of the event. All of them also posed for pictures. One of the clips also showed Farhan’s wife Shibani Dandekar cheering during the performances. A clip also showed Hrithik and Arslan sitting next to each other. Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan was also seen at the event. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Farah shared several clips giving glimpses inside the event that she attended recently. Sharing a video of Hridaan singing Ed Sheeran’s the A Team while playing the guitar, Farah wrote, “Hridaan Roshan in the house.” She also tagged Sussanne and Hrithik.

The camera next panned towards the audience and showed Sussanne recording Hridaan on her phone as she kept her hand on her mouth. It also showed Hrithik smiling and cheering for his son. Sharing another clip of Hridaan singing, Farah wrote, “Hridaan my star.”

Farah next posted a clip of Hrehaan singing on stage while playing the guitar. She wrote, “Hrehaan Roshan in the house.” Sussanne was seen laughing and capturing her son on her phone while Hridaan smiled watching his elder brother’s performance. Posting another clip of Hrehaan, Farah wrote, “Hrehaan, my rock star.” In another clip, Hrehaan thanked the audience. Next, Farah also gave a glimpse of filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar and his ex-wife’s daughter Akira singing ABBA’s Does Your Mother Know.