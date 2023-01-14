Punjab governor gets green signal to dissolve assembly

Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman has received the “green light” from the PML-N leadership to sign the summary for dissolving the provincial assembly.

According to the TV station’s sources, the governor is anticipated to sign the summary soon.

The news comes following a meeting between top PML-N leader and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the governor in Lahore on Saturday.

Both leaders discussed the Punjab Assembly dissolution problem as well as the country’s general political condition.

They also analysed the issue from different legal angles.