Imran urges voters to come out for Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has urged party supporters and residents of Karachi and Hyderabad to come out and vote for PTI in the upcoming local body polls, scheduled to be held in the two cities on Sunday. “I appeal to all the voters to participate fully in the upcoming LG polls for the Karachi and Hyderabad division and support PTI, as we are fighting against all those parties who have been sucking the blood of this nation for the past 30 years,” Khan said in a video message on the party’s official Twitter handle.

He said that “PTI’s victory will introduce a different type of politics in Pakistan and would help Pakistan conquer new heights.” Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the Sindh government’s request to postpone local body polls in the two cities and Dadu, and said it was mulling strict action against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led provincial government.