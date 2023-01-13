Christian Turner bids farewell to Pakistan

Christian Turner, who arrived in Pakistan as the British high commissioner, bid farewell to the country on Friday as his three-year diplomatic posting tenure has come to an end. In a tweet, the official said “it was a pleasure knowing you,” adding that “we will meet again”. He also posted a video on his official Twitter handle, wherein he can be seen packing his belongings that include traditional Pakistani attire and food, as well as a cricket bat. “Long live UK-Pakistan friendship,” he said in the video message. Last month, Turner announced that he will leave Islamabad in January and assume a senior diplomatic position in London as the director general geopolitical (Political Director) at the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). “Pakistan, I will miss you,” he added in a tweet sharing the news. He appreciated the hard work of the team at the British High Commission in Pakistan, saying that he relied on them for all that he has done in the country.