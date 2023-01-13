SC seeks record for attorney general’s appointment

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) issued on Friday a written order, seeking records related to the appointment of the attorney general. According to the three-page order issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, “Ashtar Ausaf resigned as attorney general a few months ago. Despite the passage of time, a new Attorney General was not appointed. The deputy and additional attorneys general could not even answer a simple question as to who the attorney general is.” The SC said, “The attorney general is a constitutional post that cannot be left vacant. There is no scope for an acting attorney general in the constitution, as per the law, the attorney general is notified for assistance and not a deputy”. The apex court further said, “The additional and deputy attorneys general cannot be substituted for the attorney general. The additional and deputy attorneys general could come to court only on the instructions of the attorney general”. The court ordered the law secretary and the attorney general is to appear at the next hearing.