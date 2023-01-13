SG Muslim World League hosts UMT president

University of Management and Technology (UMT) President Ibrahim Hasan Murad met His Excellency Shaykh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa on the special invitation at the Muslim World League headquarters in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, Mr. Ibrahim Murad discussed areas of mutual cooperation with H.E. to increase global harmony via interfaith dialogue based on Abrahamic religions.

H.E. Shaykh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa exchanged views on topics of common interest, including leveraging the Charter of Makkah in furthering educational objectives at the university. Mr. Murad and Secretary General shared views on future collaboration and how the Pakistan’s Ranked 1st private sector university UMT can offer its expertise to facilitate and assist the cause of global harmony.

President UMT Ibrahim Murad highlighted the importance of quality education and its role in shaping the future of coming generations and stressed that universities should work towards enlightening the minds of our youth. The two discussed ways to create better opportunities for youth engagement, in order to provide them with a platform for innovative and constructive dialogue.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will continue sharing long-standing fraternal relations and mutual support besides remaining committed to engaging in meaningful dialogue and collaboration to build a better, brighter and more united tomorrow.

H.E. Shaykh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al Issa also presented a souvenir to President UMT Mr. Ibrahim Hasan Murad.