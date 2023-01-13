APHC expresses serious concern over plight of Kashmiri detainees

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of the illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

The APHC leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar, Yaseen Attai, Zamruda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Farida Bahenji, Dr Musaib and Maulana Sajad Nadvi in their separate statements issued in Srinagar deplored that India was victimizing the Kashmiris for challenging its illegal hold on their homeland. They said over 4,000 Kashmiris including APHC leaders and activists have been put in jails for their political beliefs. The APHC leaders said the Kashmiri prisoners are denied all basic amenities including proper medical care and hygienic food in the jails. They appealed to the world human rights organizations to come forward in a big way and play their role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees, KMS reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement issued in Srinagar hailed its illegally incarcerated chief and APHC Chairman, Masarrat Alam Butt, for his courage and steadfastness. Masarrat Alam Butt, who is presently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, has spent half of his life in Indian jails for his commitment to the Kashmir cause and leading role in the Kashmiris’ struggle for right to self-determination. He has been repeatedly detained for 39 times under black law Public Safety Act.

Protest demonstrations were held in Jammu against the anti-people policies of the authorities. The Public Health Engineering workers and daily wagers staged strong protest demonstrations at B C Road Complex in Jammu. They were demanding release of their pending wages of about 70 months. The residents of Thannamandi area of Rajouri district held a demonstration against the unscheduled power cuts.