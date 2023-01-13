Rupee closes at Rs 228.1 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 01 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 228.15 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 228.14. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 236.25 and Rs 238.25 respectively. The price of the euro increased by Rs 1.88 and closed at Rs 247.24 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 245.36, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 4 paisa to close at Rs 1.77, whereas an increase of Rs 1.18 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs 278.32 as compared to its last closing of Rs 277.14. The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal remained unchanged to close at Rs 62.11 and Rs 60.74 respectively.