Unlike Bollywood, we are not unattainable: Sanam Saeed

Showbiz A-lister Sanam Saeed compared the shared yet distinct cultures of India and Pakistan; says artists in Pakistan are more attainable ‘unlike Bollywood’.

In her recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the ‘Daam’ debutante, got candid about the arts and culture of the neighbouring countries, and the growth of Pakistan’s entertainment industry in very recent years.

“Personally, I am more of a Hollywood binge-watcher. But the whole of Pakistan has been raised on Bollywood, from our grandparents to us,” Saeed told the publication.

“We know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor stuff to now Deepika Padukone. We have seen all the generations. We have literally grown-up consuming Bollywood, the song, the dance, the culture, the way they eat, the way they do puja (prayer),” she added.

However, the actor complained, “Hum sab jaante hai India mein kya hota hai, (We know what happens in India). But Indians don’t know what happen in Pakistan.”

“Kuch bhi nahi pata, hum log kis tarah daal chawal khaate hai, woh andaaz alag hota hai (Indians don’t know how we eat, how we are). The way we wear salwar kameez or tie our hair, there are these minor differences,” she explained.

“We know the difference between what an Indian choti (braid) is, but I don’t think India knows what the Pakistani choti (braid) is like. These small nuances are there.”

Saeed also credited the streaming platforms which made the content available for global audiences to watch. “Then India saw, ‘Oh this is how they wear their clothes, this is how they interact’, how independent women are here also. That was interesting to see,” she said.

In the same conversation, she also pointed out the differences in how stardom and fan followings are defined in both countries. “Unlike Bollywood, we are not unattainable film stars. We are in their house, every day, in their living rooms, with their families. We are part of their families,” the celeb noted.

“There is a very deep connection that the public has with us artists, because of the intimacy of the connection thanks to the drama industry.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, actor Mohib Mirza recently opened up on his relationship with Sanam Saeed, when he said during a podcast, “Sanam means beloved and Mohib means a lover and rest is self-explanatory.”

The actor also sparked engagement rumours with her 2022 recap video on Instagram.